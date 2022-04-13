Siemens Mobility to modernise two commuter rail lines in Brazil

Siemens Mobility has secured two contracts to modernise Lines 8 and 9 of the São Paulo metro network in Brazil.
The contracts were awarded by the operator of the two lines, ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9.
The refurbishment works are expected to improve operations on the two lines, increase sustainability and enhance the passenger experience.
ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 CEO Francisco Pierrini said: “Our investments in lines 8 and 9 will result in a very positive model for metropolitan rail transport.
“We are pleased that Siemens Mobility will continue to contribute significantly to the modernisation of our network.”
The scope of work will include delivering an automated signalling system for Line 8 and the installation of new electrification and traction power systems on both the lines.
The implementation of the automated signalling system on Line 8 will also include an electronic interlocking (Westrace MKII) in the regions of Osasco, Presidente Altino and Imperatriz Leopoldina stations.
It also includes track improvement works and ATS reallocation in Barra Funda station.
Siemens Mobility Latin America CEO Andreas Facco Bonetti said: “These comprehensive signalling and electrification upgrades will provide ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 with state-of-the-art technology that will improve the availability and reliability of the system while also enhancing the overall passenger experience for the people of São Paulo.
“The modernisation of both lines will also provide the basis and ability to pursue future signalling and operational improvements that can further increase automation, capacity and energy efficiency.”
The 41km-long Line 8 includes 22 stations and is used by around 500,000 passengers per day.
The Line 9 is 31.8km-long and has 18 stations. It handles around 600,000 commuters daily.
Recently, Siemens Mobility secured a contract to deliver 50 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives to Czech Railways.