Siemens Mobility to modernise two commuter rail lines in Brazil

Free Buyer's Guide

Top Guide to the Suppliers of Rail Infrastructure Engineering and Maintenance The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products and services, along with contact details. by VMS Engage – Buyer’s Guide Enter your details here to receive your free Buyer's Guide. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Validation is Required Download free Buyer's Guide By clicking the Download Free Buyer's Guide button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the VMS Engage – Buyer’s Guide privacy policy



By downloading this Buyer's Guide, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Buyer's Guide.

The contracts were awarded by the operator of the two lines, ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9.

The refurbishment works are expected to improve operations on the two lines, increase sustainability and enhance the passenger experience.

ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 CEO Francisco Pierrini said: “Our investments in lines 8 and 9 will result in a very positive model for metropolitan rail transport.

Related

“We are pleased that Siemens Mobility will continue to contribute significantly to the modernisation of our network.”

The scope of work will include delivering an automated signalling system for Line 8 and the installation of new electrification and traction power systems on both the lines.

The implementation of the automated signalling system on Line 8 will also include an electronic interlocking (Westrace MKII) in the regions of Osasco, Presidente Altino and Imperatriz Leopoldina stations.

It also includes track improvement works and ATS reallocation in Barra Funda station.

Siemens Mobility Latin America CEO Andreas Facco Bonetti said: “These comprehensive signalling and electrification upgrades will provide ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 with state-of-the-art technology that will improve the availability and reliability of the system while also enhancing the overall passenger experience for the people of São Paulo.

“The modernisation of both lines will also provide the basis and ability to pursue future signalling and operational improvements that can further increase automation, capacity and energy efficiency.”

The 41km-long Line 8 includes 22 stations and is used by around 500,000 passengers per day.

The Line 9 is 31.8km-long and has 18 stations. It handles around 600,000 commuters daily.

Recently, Siemens Mobility secured a contract to deliver 50 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives to Czech Railways.

Related Companies