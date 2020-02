Siemens Mobility Services is continuing its investment in Stratasys 3D printing technology to expand rail maintenance operations in Russia.

The company is acquiring two additional industrial-grade Stratasys Fortus 450mc 3D printers, marking the start of its Easy Sparovation Part expansion into Russia.

The transport firm has adopted Stratasys’ technology to manufacture rail components for Germany and the UK.

The recent investment in Stratasys is aligned with a recent business deal for Siemens Mobility, through which it will build 13 high-speed Velaro trains for Russian train company RZD.

Siemens Mobility has also agreed to maintain and service the trains for the next 30 years.



The Velaro trains will supplement RZD’s existing fleet of 16 Sapsan trains.

Siemens Mobility has installed two Fortus 450mc 3D printers in St Petersburg and Moscow to meet the requirements of its Russian customers.

This will enable Siemens Mobility Russia to perform maintenance operations for the new trains.

By combining Siemens Mobility’s rail domain knowledge and Stratasys printers, the partnership will also manufacture replacement rail parts on-demand.

The main objective of the Easy Sparovation Part network is to optimise services for the rail industry by 3D printing replacement parts and establishing a digital inventory.

Siemens Mobility Russia customer services head Alexey Fedoseev said: “These availability figures would be physically impossible to achieve through external part sourcing and traditional manufacturing techniques alone, but Stratasys’ FDM 3D printers give us the capability to cost-effectively produce the parts in-house, partially eliminating the need for warehousing or tools for a selected range of items.

“We have already seen the success of the Siemens Mobility ‘Easy Sparovation Part’ business in Germany, where this technology has provided us time-per-part savings of up to 95% compared to traditional manufacturing methods.”