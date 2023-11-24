Siemens Mobility’s Braunschweig site, one of the largest and oldest rail signalling and automation manufacturing locations in Germany, has celebrated its 150 year anniversary.
Max Jüdel, a business owner from Braunschweig, and mechanical engineer Heinrich Büssing founded the railway signalling company in 1873.
Following this, Siemens Mobility took over from Jüdel and Büssing in phases, eventually taking a majority ownership of 51% in 1928.
During an anniversary ceremony, Siemens Mobility and Continental signed a letter of intent which will grant over 100 of Continental’s Gifhorn site workers employment at the Braunschweig site over the next five years.
The site currently employs over 4,000 professionals from over 46 countries, which includes over 1,100 workers in production and assembly.
During its first 20 years, the business registered over 90 patents and constructed over 1,000 interlockings that controlled over 12,000 switches and signals.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure emphasised the importance of the history at the Braunschweig site.
Rodenbeck said: “Over the past 150 years, our site in Braunschweig has been the think tank for the rail transportation of yesterday, today and tomorrow”.
“Today, we not only can look back on a long history of pioneering work accomplished here for rail transportation in Germany and the world, but also look to the future”.
Siemens has noted that the Braunschweig site is well equipped to contribute to the German government’s plans of modernising the rail network on the Digital Rail Germany (DSD) programme.
This is demonstrated through a commitment to improving its infrastructure, according to Siemens, €60m has been invested in the site’s facilities across the past five years.
“Siemens Mobility has created a unique product portfolio, invested heavily in this site, built up a highly qualified team, and created optimal production conditions. We are ready and eager to play a major role in shaping the mobility of tomorrow with our innovations from Braunschweig” Rodenbeck added.
Attendees of the ceremony included Volker Wissing, federal minister for digital affairs and transport, Olaf Lies, Lower Saxony’s minister for economic affairs and transport and Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens AG.