Siemens Mobility has launched its latest rolling stock product with its first electric Mireo Smart train at the rail technology company’s factory in Krefeld, Germany.
The new train, designed for regional and commuter rail operators, forms part of the company’s attempts to capitalise on a growing desire for more sustainable rolling stock solutions and is an electric version of its existing Mireo product.
Albrecht Neumann, CEO of rolling stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “The Mireo Smart is a response to the challenges of a constantly changing transportation landscape and the growing popularity of mobility by rail.
“We offer rail operators a preconfigured train that can be delivered within a very short time and that guarantees high reliability and availability.”
Alongside the train’s environmental benefits, the company is also highlighting the speedy procurement process for the product, which Siemens Mobility claimed takes a maximum of 18 months between placing an order and beginning operations.
The smart model was first unveiled in 2020 and has a seating capacity of 214 with additional space for 21 bicycles and two wheelchairs. Siemens has also launched the rolling stock with alternative drive systems and is hoping the train will become a suitable option for operators looking for a quick way of expanding their fleets.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Neumann said: “By providing this environmentally friendly option, we are giving our customers even greater flexibility in adapting to the different requirements of their rail networks.”