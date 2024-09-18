German transport giant Siemens Mobility has signed a partnership agreement with a simulated training specialist to improve the digital twin of its Mireo trains.
Sogeclair Simulation, a French simulation development company, will provide its OkSyGen software platform which will be installed into Siemens Mobility’s train control desk simulator to “ensure a seamless and realistic training environment that accurately replicates real-world driving.”
“The new Digital Twin-based driving simulator, utilizing our engineering validation tool, is set to revolutionize the simulator experience for our customers. With this innovative technology, we aim to provide the most realistic simulator yet. Not only will customers benefit from reduced simulator life cycle costs, but they can also expect faster availability, even before initial train delivery,” said Frank Hoffmann, Head of Engineering at Siemens Mobility.
“By merging these advanced technologies, the partnership aims to enhance fidelity in operator training. This ensures trainees experience the highest level of accuracy and realism, essential for optimal performance,” the Sogeclair statement explained.
“This innovative partnership, resulting from a challenging R&D hackathon process, aims to deliver high accuracy and fidelity in train simulation for most effective training. This corresponds to our identity delivering simulators that provide highest RoI to our customers. We are delighted to have Siemens Mobility as a strong partner in driving new technology and innovation” Jean-Baptiste Prost, VP rail simulation at Sogeclair Simulation.
The new training tool will be on show at Innotrans in Berlin.
