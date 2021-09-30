Siemens to deliver new Mireo trains for Bavarian rail network

These trainsets, which will operate on the Regensburg/Danube Valley rail network, will be delivered in 2024. Credit: Siemens.

BeNEX subsidiary agilis Eisenbahngesellschaft has placed an order with Siemens Mobility to build 23 four-car Mireo trainsets.

These trainsets, which will operate on the Regensburg/Danube Valley rail network, will be delivered in 2024. Operations are slated to start in December of the same year.

The Bavarian Railways Company, also known as Bayerische Eisenbahngesellschaft (BEG), had invited bids for new trains for some sections of its network.

BEG plans, finances, and manages regional and commuter rail services on behalf of the state of Bavaria.

The new Mireo trains will run on the new RE Line 50 (Nuremberg – Regensburg – Plattling), as well as the RB Line 51 (Neumarkt – Regensburg – Plattling).



These trainsets will be built at the Siemens Mobility plant in Krefeld, Germany.

Siemens Mobility’s Mireo is a scalable articulated trainset, whose weight has been cut down by incorporating numerous design measures.

The company said in a statement: “Significantly improved aerodynamics compared to previous models considerably reduce the train’s energy consumption. The new Mireo variant is particularly powerful, enabling it to accelerate faster.”

With 216 seats and the ability to operate at a top speed of 160 km/h, the trains will each have a multipurpose area at the entrance that is not restricted by folding seats.

These trains will be barrier-free for commuters, with limited mobility, and will have multiple luggage racks.

Wheelchair users will have access to a lift for easy access at stations with lower platforms.

The trains will comprise Siemens Mobility-developed high-frequency window panes for enhanced mobile signals.

A real-time passenger information system, along with free WLAN service, will also be available in the train.

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “We’ve already sold over 240 trainsets from our successful Mireo series. The train impresses operators and passengers alike with their improved passenger comfort, reliability, and energy efficiency.

“We have developed a new, particularly powerful variant of the Mireo especially for the Regensburg/Danube Valley network. The train is equipped with two additional drive axles that enables faster acceleration.”

