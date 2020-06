Siemens Mobility has announced that the German Railway Authority has given its initial approval for the delivery of new Mireo trains.

These trains will operate on the Offenburg – Freiburg – Basel/Neuenburg (Rhine) route after the timetable is changed this month. They are to be gradually introduced onto the route in regional service.

Baden-Württemberg Transport Minister Winfried Hermann said: “The new trains for the Rhine Valley Railway make regional rail transport in the region even more attractive and offer an incentive to make greater use of rail, a climate-friendly means of transport.

“This is another building block in the state’s policy of developing Baden-Württemberg into a pioneer of sustainable mobility.”

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

In 2017, Deutsche Bahn’s mass transit unit DB Regio ordered 39 trainsets from Siemens to operate on the Rhine Valley rail network in south-west Germany.



The order comprises 15 Desiro HC and 24 Mireo trains. It marks the first order for the company’s new Mireo regional train.

The Desiro HC (double-decker) trains will operate on the Karlsruhe – Offenburg – Freiburg – Basel route as a regional service.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The addition of new trains is expected to restructure the Rhine Valley rail offerings where a separation will be made between fast cross-regional trains running between the major cities, and a regional suburban rail system.

The Mireo is a three-car train that can accommodate 200 seats and features many multipurpose spaces.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: “The new Mireo train, which combines economic viability with sustainability over the entire lifecycle of the train, is a successful project for Siemens Mobility.

“The train received its initial approval from the authorities on schedule and Siemens Mobility has already been awarded a total of seven Mireo fleets and six Desiro HC fleets since its launch.

“We are delighted that our Mireo and Desiro HC trains will improve passenger experience and the capacity of the Rhine Valley Railway.”