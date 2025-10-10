Siemens Mobility claims that the technology will enhance service frequency and operational reliability on São Paulo’s commuter routes. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has been contracted to retrofit three São Paulo commuter rail lines in Brazil with Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 technology.

The contract was awarded by Trivia Trens, a concessionaire of the Comporte Group. Trivia is tasked with the operation and maintenance of the three rail lines 11-Coral, 12-Sapphire, and 13-Jade.

The project, covering 140km of track and 46 stations, is said to be the “largest” deployment of this digital signalling technology in Latin America, according to the company.

Under the contract, Siemens Mobility will equip 107 trains, six locomotives MRS, three Trivia locomotives, and 17 auxiliary vehicles with Trainguard ETCS onboard units.

The arrangement includes the full design, supply, installation, commissioning, and assisted operation phases of the signalling upgrade.

Siemens Mobility will implement an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATS), new interlocking systems, a Radio Block Centre (RBC), and complete trackside infrastructure.

A two-year warranty and provision of spare parts are also part of the contract terms.

Siemens Mobility rail infrastructure CEO Marc Ludwig said: “By implementing ATO over ETCS Level 2 in São Paulo’s busy metropolitan transportation network, we’re setting new standards for automated urban rail transportation in the region and up to 30% increased network capacity.

“Together with our client, we implement the largest ETCS Level 2 project in South America.”

ETCS Level 2 is designed to enable “continuous digital supervision of train movements” using TETRA, while ATO “automates driving functions to Grade of Automation Level 2”, explained Siemens.

ATO over ETCS integrates the two systems to support operational efficiency and safety on São Paulo’s commuter routes. This integration allows for “precise” train operations, including acceleration, braking, and accurate stopping, as well as “optimised” train intervals.

Siemens noted that the system uses driving algorithms designed to lower energy consumption and reduce peak power demand. Its simplified architecture is intended to decrease maintenance needs.

The system’s framework provides for future upgrades as São Paulo’s urban mobility needs develop.

Last month, Siemens Mobility began constructing a new facility in Luhe-Wildenau, Bavaria, Germany, to manufacture battery systems for rail vehicles.

The project has a total investment of approximately €35m ($41m), with Siemens Mobility contributing around €22m.

