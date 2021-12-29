Shanghai Metro set to commence operations on two new subway lines

Shanghai Metro network is set to increase to 20 routes. Credit: Jason Yuen on Unsplash.

Shanghai Metro in China is set to open two new metro lines, Metro Line 14 and the northern part of the Phase 1 of Metro Line 18.

With these openings on 30 December, Shanghai Metro network will increase to 20 routes, covering a total length of 831km, making it one of the largest subway networks globally.

Furthermore, with a total length of 167km, the total number of fully automatic or driverless metro lines in Shanghai have expanded to five, reported Shine.cn.

Line 14, with eight-carriage trains, will be the first automatic Metro line in Shanghai.

It stretches from Fengbang in Jiading District in the west to Guiqiao Road in the Pudong New Area in the east.

This route, which connects Jiangqiao, Zhenru and Jinqiao regions and the city center, is anticipated to ease the pressure from Line 2 and Line 6.

With the launch of the new section of Line 18, the Longyang Road Station will function as Shanghai’s first Metro station to allow commuters to interchange between five lines.

These include lines 2, 7, 16 and 18 as well as the maglev line.

Line 18 has stops at Fudan University and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

This line is expected to ease traffic flow at the Century Avenue Station on lines 2, 4, 6 and 9.

Furthermore, a few exits of stations on both the lines are currently undergoing construction.

In 2019, Bombardier Transportation finished the production of first driverless train for Line 14 of Shanghai Metro.