US-based San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has turned to BAI Communications company Mobilitie to launch wireless connectivity on the Central Subway system.

The central Subway system will be opened in January next year.

SFMTA, along with Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), collaborated with Mobilitie to finance, construct and operate the next-generation Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

The network in the remaining tunnels and stations will be concluded in the first half of next year.

Upon completion, riders on the SFMTA’s network will have 5G connectivity in 11 miles of the existing tunnels and 11 of underground stations.

Using the system, passengers of the Central Subway can unlimitedly access mobile coverage across tunnels, stations, and rail cars besides surrounding communities.

Central Subway is claimed to be the first transit line with ultra-fast mobile coverage across the tunnels beside three new stations along the 1.7 mile alignment.

These stations include Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street, and Chinatown/Rose Pak.

All key wireless carriers are expected to join the network next year.

SFMTA CTO Lisa Walton said: “Offering reliable and ultra-fast mobile coverage for our passengers, whether they’re underground on the train or above at a station, is a top priority in ensuring passengers are safe and they have the travel experiences they expect and deserve.

“Working with Mobilitie has allowed us to take this significant step in supporting San Francisco’s connectivity and digital infrastructure initiatives, including bridging the digital divide, which are critical to connecting communities and stimulating our city’s economy and future.”