Seoul Robotics and Herzog develop rail obstacle detection system

South Korean software company Seoul Robotics has launched the Critical Asset Monitoring (CAM) solution in collaboration with railroad systems and technology integrator Herzog Technologies.

The CAM solution is an automated obstacle detection and warning system designed to ensure safety for rail passengers, operators and pedestrians.

To decrease future railroad incidents, the system incorporates Seoul Robotics’ 3D perception software SENSR-I with Herzog’s occupancy detection platform.

Compatible with more than 75 different types and models of 3D sensors, SENSR-I allows more than 500 objects to be identified from up to 200m away.

Related

It can also forecast motion up to three seconds in advance and delivers real-time object perception.

The CAM system can identify humans, vehicles, bicycles and other foreign objects, being able to assess situations based on complex conditions and the behaviour of objects being monitored.

The integrated system uses a multi-sensor hardware platform and 3D perception engine to track and classify objects.

This edge detection technology, combined with business intelligence, allows the system to evaluate information in real-time and make timely decisions to inform the appropriate entities.

Seoul Robotics product vice-president Jerone Floor said: “Trains need adequate time to fully stop and require advanced warning to reduce the chance of a collision.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

“This is only possible with an accurate, highly granular 3D perception system like ours.

“Through our partnership with Herzog, we are making this technology available to any rail operator, ensuring they can cost-effectively access these insights and make every second count.”

Herzog Technology vice-president Glen Dargy said: “CAM provides customers with the ability to monitor aspects of their critical infrastructure in ways previously unavailable.

“With this innovative technology, our goal of improving safety is now within reach.

“By integrating our products and services with Seoul Robotics’ software platform, we are providing an industry-leading solution.”

Trinity Railway Express, a commuter rail operator between Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas, has already deployed the CAM solution.