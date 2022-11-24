View all newsletters
November 24, 2022

Sdiptech takes over Italian rail tech firm Mecno Service

Mecno Service offers niched products and services for grinding rails and turnouts on tramways, metros, and railway lines.

Sdiptech
Mecno Service designs and manufactures grinding machines for trams and subways. Credit: Bohdan Chreptak from Pixabay.

Sweden-based technology group Sdiptech has purchased all shares of Italian company Mecno Service for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Venice, Mecno Service offers niched products and services for grinding rails and turnouts on tramways, metros, and railway lines. 

It is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of grinding machines for trams and subways.

The company also offers grinding services based on self-developed technology.

Mecno, which is in the monorail market since 2008, is engaged in designing and manufacturing turnouts and crossings for Translohr tramways.

With an annual turnover of €13m, the company’s global customers include municipalities, cities, and public transport companies.

Sdiptech stated that Mecno Service is its second business unit in Italy and will be part of the company’s Special Infrastructure Solutions unit.

Commenting on the deal, Sdiptech special infrastructure solutions business unit manager Amanda Berninger said: “We are excited to welcome Mecno Service to the Sdiptech group. The company’s proprietary technology makes it easier to grind difficult switches with high accuracy and reliability.

“In addition, the unique technology reduces noise pollution and grinding dust, which enables lower environmental impact. Mecno Service superior patented grinding technology gives the company a unique market position, especially in the tram and subway segments.”

Mecno Service founder Claudio Favaron said: “Sdiptech’s knowledge within both niched infrastructure solutions as well as transportation is highly valued and is another reason why we believe this is a great fit for us in our further development.”

