Scotland’s Fife route electrification project secures green light

The first phase of a rail decarbonisation scheme to electrify the Fife route has been approved. Credit: Transport Scotland.

Phase one of the Fife route electrification project in Scotland has secured the go-ahead to proceed to the construction stage.

Developed by Transport Scotland and Network Rail, this rail decarbonisation project will entail an investment of £55m.

Construction will begin this month with work on electrification of the section between Haymarket and Dalmeny.

This project is part of a rolling programme that intends to extend the electrification to Dundee and Aberdeen. The work is anticipated to be over by December 2024.

Scotland transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “It is great news that the first phase of the Fife electrification project is expected to start this month as this will make a significant difference to passenger and freight services in the future.

“Delivery of the Fife Decarbonisation project will support the introduction of new rolling stock through partial electrification of the route.”

Recently, the overall Fife electrification project secured the nod for partial electrification through battery electric multiple units.

Additional development work will be carried out to support the project, stated Transport Scotland.

This support the railway network’s 2035 decarbonisation goal.

Approval has also been granted to advance the next design phase of the scheme for Borders Line decarbonisation. It will help partially electrify the route with battery electric multiple units.

Furthermore, a procurement competition to find a preferred manufacturer and financier for new suburban trains to run decarbonised rail passenger services on the routes covered by East Kilbride, Fife and Borders routes received the green light.

The project will replace 42 Class 156 trains as well as the 55 Class 318 and 320 trains operating in the Strathclyde area.