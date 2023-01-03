The move expands Schneider’s intermodal services. Credit: Schneider National, Inc.

Schneider, a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has concluded the move of its western rail operations to Union Pacific Railroad.

This transition is said to turn Schneider into the largest company driver dray fleet on the rail network.

Both the entities worked together over the last year to align technology, sales, operations, and customer teams in a bid to brace up for the service change.

It is also part of Schneider’s strategy to double its intermodal size by 2030 besides continuing to lower its carbon footprint.

As a result of the partnership between the Union Pacific and CSX networks, Schneider can now access more rail lanes and direct connections on transcontinental freight.

Schneider transportation and logistics group president and executive vice president Jim Filter said: “The combination of more coast-to-coast connections and being the first fully asset-based carrier with company drivers, company-owned containers, and company-owned chassis to operate on the railroad will result in more consistent service and less time in transit.”

To reduce delays in transit, Schneider and Union Pacific are also working together to enhance driver efficiency at terminals.

Union Pacific marketing and sales executive vice president Kenny Rocker said: “This is the beginning of a partnership built on a shared commitment to provide more sustainable intermodal services and reduce our carbon footprints.

“We look forward to future growth as we leverage Union Pacific’s extensive network and Schneider’s innovative logistics offerings to provide unparalleled customer service.”