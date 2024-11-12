The service will link burgeoning markets in Mexico and Texas with key Southeastern states like Florida and Georgia. Credit: Schneider.

Schneider National, a logistics firm, is introducing an intermodal service that will provide continuous rail connectivity between Mexico, Texas, and the Southeastern US.

Schneider Executive Vice President Jim Filter said: “This represents a major leap forward in our industry combining the best-in-class service of two renowned railroads, and it will transform the intermodal landscape.

“Our customers can now enjoy unparalleled efficiency and reliability in their supply chains. It will be especially useful for shippers looking to diversify their transportation solutions and support and fortify nearshoring strategies.”

This new service, set to commence in December, is facilitated by the recent collaboration between CSX and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

CSX Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Boone said: “By leveraging the strengths of our combined networks, we are able to provide customers with unparalleled efficiency, reliability and security in their supply chains. This service strengthens our commitment to delivering sustainable, innovative transportation solutions that support the evolving needs of our customers.”

Schneider, a customer of both CSX and CPKC, aims to offer shippers a competitive edge traditionally reliant on over-the-road transport.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The service will link burgeoning markets in Mexico and Texas with key Southeastern states like Florida and Georgia.

CPKC executive vice president and chief marketing officer John Brooks said: “This new interchange we are establishing with CSX is going to provide new competitive services and solutions to customers like Schneider, reaching additional rapidly growing markets.

“By providing more efficient options and routes for Schneider’s current and future customers, we are bringing new capacity to supply chains and taking trucks off the road. Our team is excited to create this truck-competitive service with Schneider and to expand on our shared success.”

Unlike traditional truck transport, this intermodal service with CPKC ensures a seamless border crossing, reducing potential delays and freight loss.

The company’s approach to clearing customs in-transit and avoiding hand-offs at the border eliminates unnecessary stops, reducing the risk of freight theft.

In terms of reliable transit, CPKC offers consistent, truck-like daily services between Southeast US and Mexico.

The company’s proprietary Laredo train bridge crossing remains the only intermodal service unaffected by shutdowns at the US-Mexico border, ensuring uninterrupted service.

Schneider’s intermodal solutions focus on sustainability, offering a 62% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to Tier 5 truckload transportation.

Additionally, Schneider maximises payload and savings by over 10% with lightweight, company-owned equipment and specialised heavy-haul permits.

This initiative underscores the collaborative efforts between CSX, CPKC, and Schneider, enhancing logistics efficiency.

Additionally, the service aligns with Schneider’s sustainability goals, aiming to double its intermodal capacity, thereby reducing carbon emissions, and promoting environmentally friendly logistics solutions.