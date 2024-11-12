Schneider National, a logistics firm, is introducing an intermodal service that will provide continuous rail connectivity between Mexico, Texas, and the Southeastern US.
Schneider Executive Vice President Jim Filter said: “This represents a major leap forward in our industry combining the best-in-class service of two renowned railroads, and it will transform the intermodal landscape.
“Our customers can now enjoy unparalleled efficiency and reliability in their supply chains. It will be especially useful for shippers looking to diversify their transportation solutions and support and fortify nearshoring strategies.”
This new service, set to commence in December, is facilitated by the recent collaboration between CSX and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).
CSX Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Boone said: “By leveraging the strengths of our combined networks, we are able to provide customers with unparalleled efficiency, reliability and security in their supply chains. This service strengthens our commitment to delivering sustainable, innovative transportation solutions that support the evolving needs of our customers.”
Schneider, a customer of both CSX and CPKC, aims to offer shippers a competitive edge traditionally reliant on over-the-road transport.
The service will link burgeoning markets in Mexico and Texas with key Southeastern states like Florida and Georgia.
CPKC executive vice president and chief marketing officer John Brooks said: “This new interchange we are establishing with CSX is going to provide new competitive services and solutions to customers like Schneider, reaching additional rapidly growing markets.
“By providing more efficient options and routes for Schneider’s current and future customers, we are bringing new capacity to supply chains and taking trucks off the road. Our team is excited to create this truck-competitive service with Schneider and to expand on our shared success.”
Unlike traditional truck transport, this intermodal service with CPKC ensures a seamless border crossing, reducing potential delays and freight loss.
The company’s approach to clearing customs in-transit and avoiding hand-offs at the border eliminates unnecessary stops, reducing the risk of freight theft.
In terms of reliable transit, CPKC offers consistent, truck-like daily services between Southeast US and Mexico.
The company’s proprietary Laredo train bridge crossing remains the only intermodal service unaffected by shutdowns at the US-Mexico border, ensuring uninterrupted service.
Schneider’s intermodal solutions focus on sustainability, offering a 62% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to Tier 5 truckload transportation.
Additionally, Schneider maximises payload and savings by over 10% with lightweight, company-owned equipment and specialised heavy-haul permits.
This initiative underscores the collaborative efforts between CSX, CPKC, and Schneider, enhancing logistics efficiency.
Additionally, the service aligns with Schneider’s sustainability goals, aiming to double its intermodal capacity, thereby reducing carbon emissions, and promoting environmentally friendly logistics solutions.