Schiavone receives contract for Roseville tunnel rehabilitation in US

The contract is part of NJ Transit’s Lackawanna Cutoff Restoration project. Credit: SuKaduna from Pixabay.

Schiavone Construction has secured a $32.5m contract from the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) for the Roseville tunnel rehabilitation project in the US.

This contract, which is part of NJ Transit’s Lackawanna Cutoff Restoration project, will help restore rail service to Sussex County along the Lackawanna Cutoff.

The Roseville Tunnel near Roseville Road in Byram Township is expected to play a pivotal role in the restoration of passenger rail service from Port Morris to a new proposed station in Andover.

The scope of the work includes the final design, construction, and commissioning of the Roseville tunnel rehabilitation project.

NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett said: “The contract awarded today for the rehabilitation of the Roseville Tunnel demonstrates NJ Transit’s commitment to the residents of Sussex County in restoring rail service along the Lackawanna Cutoff.

“As we work toward maximising equitable access to public transportation throughout New Jersey, I’m pleased that we’re advancing this important project in the northwest portion of our state where transit options are more limited.”

This contract involves the construction of a new rail station in Andover, as well as the replacement of around 11.2km of track.

The rehabilitation of the Roseville Tunnel will be conducted under the project.

Schiavone will also be responsible for the stabilisation of rock slopes, as well as the construction of 8,000ft of the trackbed, drainage improvements, lighting, and communication for the tunnel.

The project also includes the replacement of two culverts, named Hudson Farm culvert and Junction Brook culvert, besides other works.

The Lackawanna Cutoff Restoration project from Port Morris to Andover is anticipated to complete by the end of 2026.

