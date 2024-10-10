LILEE Systems has initiated trials of its SafeRail wireless grade crossing activation solution with an unnamed Class I freight railroad operating network of more than 30,000 miles across North America.
This test is part of the Positive Train Control (PTC) 2.0 initiatives aimed at boosting crossing safety, reducing service interruptions, and enhancing train speeds across a vast North American rail network.
LILEE SafeRail is the comprehensive Limits Compliance and Collision Avoidance System (LCCAS) for rail crossings and maintenance-of-way vehicles, addressing safety gaps in standard PTC systems.
In addition, the LILEE TransAir STS-2025 gateway, which is AAR S-9202-compliant, is embedded with Wayside Message Server capabilities, offering communication redundancy to minimise train delays and bolster long-term safety and reliability.
LILEE Systems CEO Jia-Ru Li said: “LILEE Systems has established a strong track record through our decade-long partnerships with Class I railroads.
“Leveraging our extensive experience with PTC solutions, we are now pushing the industry forward with our PTC 2.0 rail safety technology solution portfolio. We’re excited to continue supporting our customers to address crossing activation challenges and enhance freight operations.”
The LILEE SafeRail system is designed to improve the timing and accuracy of crossing activations, addressing malfunctions that can lead to serious safety hazards and costly service disruptions.
The Class I freight railroad has adopted the system as a backup to ensure crossings are activated even when the primary system fails or is unavailable.
This is specifically advantageous for long freight trains, allowing them to maintain higher safe speeds and improve operational efficiency.
The system also incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion technologies, including Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and camera imaging, to monitor crossings and tracks.
This setup detects locomotives and maintenance-of-way vehicles, ensuring crossings are activated accurately when the main system is offline.