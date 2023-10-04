Beacon Rail Metro Finance, a Luxembourgish rolling stock leasing company, has announced its acquisition of Mitsui Rail Capital Europe (MRCE), a locomotive leasing firm.
Beacon Rail currently owns around 2,000 rolling stock units, including locomotives, freight wagons, and passenger coaches. It currently works across 18 nations in Europe and the UK.
MRCE is a Netherlands-based subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsui corporation, which specialises in electric locomotive leasing.
The intention for Beacon to acquire MRCE was first announced in August, with the intention to complete before March 2024. The process was much faster than expected, and has now completed.
Neither firm publicised the cash or stock value of the deal.
