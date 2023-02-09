Newly elected Chair Jessica Ellery (L) and Vice Chair Chris Pike (R)

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) Consultants Group, representing the rail consultancy and design community, has announced the election of a new Chair and Vice Chair.



Jessica Ellery of Jacobs has been elected as Chair and Chris Pike of Arcadis as Vice Chair. This follows a competitive process with several strong applications.

“I am delighted to be appointed Chair of the RIA Consultants Group, and I look forward to working with RIA members and stakeholders to represent and showcase the Group,” said newly elected Chair of the RIA Consultants Group Jessica Ellery.

“I see a brilliant opportunity to harness the collective influence within the Consultants Group to become a driving force – challenging and supporting clients in equal measure to accelerate delivery and deploy our combined capabilities to drive up service levels and contribute to industry improvement and development.”

The RIA Consultants Group leads on best practices on procurement for world-class design and delivery, enabling growth and unlocking opportunities for the UK rail sector.

The Group supports the sector through a range of activities and networking events.

“I look forward to working with Jessica and RIA Members to develop and strengthen the RIA Consultants Group,” said newly elected RIA Consultants Group Vice Chair Chris Pike.

“We will ensure that as consultants we evolve within the rail industry to meet the challenges the industry faces; deliver sustainable, efficient and innovative solutions; and keep making the case for sustained investment.”

The RIA Consultants Group holds networking events with client and stakeholder presentations three times a year. These are free to attend for all RIA members with an interest in rail design and consultancy.