Renfe and Trip.com team up to provide environmentally friendly travel services.

Spanish national rail company Renfe has partnered with international travel agency Trip.com with the aim of providing travellers with a wider experience of Spain via rail.

According to both companies, the partnership is based on a commitment to sustainable tourism and reinforces the travel agency’s efforts for eco-friendly travel.

According to Trip.com Group‘s statistics, search traffic for flights and lodgings to Spain increased by 6% and 3% respectively in August 2023, highlighting the growing increase in worldwide travel demand.

Alvaro Ungurean, commercial director of the international train department at Trip.com Group, emphasised the cultural benefits that passengers will receive from this partnership.

Ungurean said: “Spain’s incredible tourism offerings, which encompass a diverse range of destinations, a wealth of historical heritage, vibrant culture and art, exceptional gastronomy and renowned wine tourism, align perfectly with Trip.com Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

“We are excited to place Spain at the forefront of our train travel initiatives and we anticipate rapid growth in our collaboration with Renfe.”

With this agreement, both companies hope to inspire travellers across the world to see Spain’s landscapes and dynamic culture by train in a sustainable manner.

As previously reported by our sister site, Airport Technology, travel in Spain has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, particularly in the domestic sector, with domestic traffic growing by 18% between January and July 2023 compared to 2022.

This resulted in an increase of four million passengers, demonstrating that travel within Spain is becoming increasingly popular, indicating a market gap for this collaboration.