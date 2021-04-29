Renewal rail works completed along Seymour and Shepparton lines

Australia’s Victoria Government has announced the completion of the $4.8m level crossing renewal works along the Seymour and Shepparton lines.

The improvement work included pulling up the road surface, completion of repairs of the underneath tracks, and relaying of a new surface at three level crossings.

The project was executed for line maintenance and enhancing safety.

The scope of work also included track maintenance, bridge repairs, mud hole removal, culvert works, signal upgrades and platform renovation.

The package of works was executed by a crew of more than 200 V/Line staff and contractors.



The project team also finished rail milling along the Seymour line to increase efficiency.

The rail milling was completed as part of the Andrews Labor Government’s $2.7bn Building Works programme.

Under the $4bn Regional Rail Revival programme, the Donnybrook and Wallan station upgrades were implemented.

The modernisation work consisted of platform extensions at both stations, additional car parks, improved access to bus services and letting commuters to move through all train doors to eliminate delays.

Brunton Engineering deployed the new bus shelters at Wallan Station while St Andrews-based business Kerby Kerb deployed nearly 800m of kerbing in the new car park at Donnybrook Station.

The digging services were offered by Rangedale Drainage Services and specialised plant hire was supplied by Sunbury company Jordan Rail.

Victoria’s Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said: “As we work to upgrade every rail line for the future, we’re also investing in the maintenance work that improves day to day journeys to get Victorians where they need to go. At a time where our economy continues to recover from the global pandemic, we’ll continue to support local jobs and it’s great to see businesses around Donnybrook and Wallan benefit from our upgrades.”