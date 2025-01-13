The Red Line Extension project will feature new traction power substations. Credit: Quon_ID/Shutterstock.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has secured a federal grant of $1.97bn for the Red Line Extension project to enhance connectivity to the Far South Side area.

The funding, part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow the Red Line to be extended by an additional 5.5 miles connecting the L system to the Far South Side for the first time.

This extension aims to bolster transit links to key areas including the Rosalind Medical District and Chicago State University.

The Full Funding Grant Agreement was signed by Federal Transit Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool.

Vanterpool said: “Beyond providing the Far South Side access to new destinations, this expansion will drive significant economic growth and development, creating opportunities as well as fostering a vibrant local economy for Chicagoans well into the future.”

Expected to create over 25,000 jobs, the Red Line Extension project will improve transit accessibility by extending the line from the existing terminal at 95th/Dan Ryan to 130th Street.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The extension will comprise four new fully accessible stations near 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street. Each station will feature bike, bus, pedestrian, and park-and-ride facilities connections.

The extension will feature new traction power substations and a maintenance shop, as well as approximately 1,200 parking spaces.

The federal contribution, which represents 34.3% of the estimated $5.75bn project cost, is sourced from the FTA’s Capital Investment Grants programme which aims to support transformative transit projects across communities.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “The Biden-Harris Administration is removing barriers to transit through projects like the Red Line Extension—connecting Far South Side Chicagoans to more areas of the city and to the economic opportunity that comes from more accessible travel.

“The grant we’re announcing today will finally deliver on this long-awaited project and bring a monumental improvement to how passengers travel by transit, saving some commuters up to 30 minutes in each direction and giving them more time back in their days.”

In February 2024, the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) FTA approved $631m in grants for the purchase of new rail cars as part of its Rail Vehicle Replacement Programme (RVRP).