The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has secured a federal grant of $1.97bn for the Red Line Extension project to enhance connectivity to the Far South Side area.
The funding, part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow the Red Line to be extended by an additional 5.5 miles connecting the L system to the Far South Side for the first time.
This extension aims to bolster transit links to key areas including the Rosalind Medical District and Chicago State University.
The Full Funding Grant Agreement was signed by Federal Transit Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool.
Vanterpool said: “Beyond providing the Far South Side access to new destinations, this expansion will drive significant economic growth and development, creating opportunities as well as fostering a vibrant local economy for Chicagoans well into the future.”
Expected to create over 25,000 jobs, the Red Line Extension project will improve transit accessibility by extending the line from the existing terminal at 95th/Dan Ryan to 130th Street.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The extension will comprise four new fully accessible stations near 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street. Each station will feature bike, bus, pedestrian, and park-and-ride facilities connections.
The extension will feature new traction power substations and a maintenance shop, as well as approximately 1,200 parking spaces.
The federal contribution, which represents 34.3% of the estimated $5.75bn project cost, is sourced from the FTA’s Capital Investment Grants programme which aims to support transformative transit projects across communities.
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “The Biden-Harris Administration is removing barriers to transit through projects like the Red Line Extension—connecting Far South Side Chicagoans to more areas of the city and to the economic opportunity that comes from more accessible travel.
“The grant we’re announcing today will finally deliver on this long-awaited project and bring a monumental improvement to how passengers travel by transit, saving some commuters up to 30 minutes in each direction and giving them more time back in their days.”
In February 2024, the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) FTA approved $631m in grants for the purchase of new rail cars as part of its Rail Vehicle Replacement Programme (RVRP).