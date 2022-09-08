Record number of pets travel on Eurotunnel in August

An Animal Health Certificate is required as the EU Pet Passport issued in Great Britain will not be valid for travel to the EU. Credit: Eurotunnel.

August was a record breaking month for Eurotunnel as a total of 54,501 pet journeys were noted. As a result, since 2000, the total number of pets on board Le Shuttle reached more than 3.7 million.

According to a survey which involved Eurotunnel customers travelling with pets in the last three years, 61.5% of these customers often take their dog abroad.

A key factor in this decision, aside from the quick journey, is that Eurotunnel allows them to stay with their pet during the journey. Le Shuttle allows passengers to stay with their pets in the car for the 35 minute crossing from Folkestone to Calais.

In addition, there are pet receptions in Folkestone and Calais which provide a free 24-hour pet check-in service and assistance prior to the start of the journey. There are also facilities which include exercise areas with artificial grass and disposable bags.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle charges £22 each way for a pet to be taken on the journey. This includes dogs, cats and ferrets. Rabbits, rodents, birds, invertebrates, amphibians and reptiles can also travel with a Veterinary Certificate. However, registered Guide and Assistance Dogs travel for free.

Ideally, the pet’s vaccinations should be up to date. In addition, an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) is required as the EU Pet Passport issued in Great Britain will not be valid for travel to the EU. DEFRA Pet Travel Documentation is also required.

The Eurotunnel also shares additional advice for those travelling with pets, with information relating to the journey and the destination.