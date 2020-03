Rail Baltica joint venture (JV) RB Rail has deployed its Planning, Scheduling and Risk Reporting software to efficiently manage all project activities and resources.

This software is expected to not only enhance existing project control practices but also act as a measure to accelerate project implementation.

A thorough risk management system will offer a platform to precisely define and monitor the schedule and budget during the complete lifecycle of the Rail Baltica project.

It will also enable to anticipate and proactively manage potential issues, changes and risks related to project implementation across all countries.

The audit institutions in the Baltic states in their joint audit recommendations for Rail Baltica highlighted the need for deployment of a comprehensive risk management system.



RB Rail management board member Mark Loader said: “As we move from the development phase to the construction phase of the project, it is the right time to transition our existing control systems to a proven comprehensive software system to support our project management activities and ensure the successful delivery of this complex project. “

Powered by Oracle Primavera P6 and Oracle Primavera Cloud solutions, the Planning, Scheduling and Risk reporting software was procured through a competitive international tender process.

Primavera P6 is used by the construction industry and offers solutions for project planning, control and risk management. It is supplied and maintained by the Oracle Primavera P6 Gold Partner – PRM Yazilim Danismanlik Tic Sti, which will be responsible for the maintenance, lead employee training, as well as provide necessary support over the entire contracting period.

This system will be deployed by all Rail Baltica Implementing Bodies.