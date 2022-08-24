RB Rail unveils new tender for Kaunas – Vilnius section design contract

The contract involves the provision of design and design supervision services to build railway track substructure, superstructure, and related civil structures. Credit: RB Rail AS.

RB Rail, a Rail Baltica joint venture, has announced a new tender for the design and design supervision services to build Kaunas Urban Node – Vilnius Urban Node section.

The project will be carried out with the support of LTG Infra, which is implementing the Rail Baltica project in Lithuania.

The Rail Baltica line spans more than 870km through Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

By the end of this year, the first procurement stage is anticipated to be completed to help proceed with the second phase.

During the second half of next year, a contract for design and design supervision services to construct a new 65km-long line from Kaunas Urban Node to Vilnius Urban Node is expected to be signed.

Qualification stage applications are anticipated to be submitted by 14 October this year.

The contract involves the provision of design and design supervision services to build railway track substructure, superstructure, and related civil structures on the new standard gauge (1435mm) high-speed double track, electrified railway Rail Baltica line section from Kaunas Urban Node to Vilnius Urban Node.

The Rail Baltica mainline Kaunas Urban Node – Vilnius Urban Node section includes 65km of 1,435mm-gauge railway double-track, and reconstruction of around 16km of the existing 1,520mm gauge railway line.

Furthermore, it will include three passing loops, ten road viaducts, one road tunnel, 13 railway viaducts, eight wildlife crossings, 15 culverts, and other infrastructure and utilities.

RB Rail Lithuanian branch head Marius Narmontas said: “One of our key strategic goals is to ensure healthy and transparent competition in the Rail Baltica procurements constantly developing the best practice.

“Re-launch will help to integrate into the procurement regulation revised qualification requirements allowing wider market participation.”

Recently, RB Rail signed an enterprise agreement with Esri to integrate geographic information system (GIS) software across all project units.