RB Rail signs grant agreement with CINEA for Rail Baltica project

The funding will also be used for the remaining Rail Baltica mainline designs in Lithuania. Credit: RB Rail AS.

RB Rail has reached an additional cross-border grant agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) for the Rail Baltica project.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were also involved in the agreement on the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Claimed to be the largest Baltic-region infrastructure project, the Rail Baltica project will cover a length of 870km in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Under the agreement, CEF’s share will be €353.9m or a maximum of 85% of the total budget of €422.6m allocated for the project. The remaining funds will be contributed by the governments of the three Baltic States.

The funding will be used for approved activities, comprising remaining Rail Baltica mainline designs in Lithuania.

The projects include the mainline section “Poland/Lithuania border to Kaunas urban node”, Kaunas urban node, the design of mainline and regional connections on the section between Kaunas urban node and Vilnius urban node, and the design of Vilnius urban node.

Supported funding will also be used for part of land expropriation compensations.

Besides, it will be used for the construction works on Rail Baltica mainline on the priority section in Latvia and the development of detailed technical design for the construction base in the Skulte infrastructure maintenance facility.

The activities also include the construction of substructure and associated elements on the Rail Baltica mainline in Estonia and ensure cross-border dimension and technical interoperability, as well as analyse the relevant models for the cross-border section construction procurement.

RB Rail management board chairperson and CEO Agnis Driksna said: “Today we live in times of increased economic uncertainty resulting from geopolitical crisis, continuous price fluctuations, and volatile construction material availability, and it is more important than ever to ensure tight cross-border cooperation between the partners in the three Baltic countries to deliver the Rail Baltica and maintain its position amongst the top priority high-speed infrastructure projects in the European Union.”

