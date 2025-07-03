The UK rail sector contributes £41bn in economic value and £14bn in tax revenue annually. Credit: RIA.

The UK’s Railway Industry Association (RIA) has introduced the RIA Traction Decarb Tool, an innovative interactive resource featuring rail decarbonisation and rolling stock data.

Utilising detailed data from last year’s report, ‘Delivering a lower cost, higher performing, net zero railway’, the tool will serve as a key resource for the government and senior industry leaders in developing the ‘Long Term Rail Strategy’.

For over five years, RIA has been advocating for electrification and decarbonisation, producing strategic reports to guide the sector.

The RIA Traction Decarb tool is expected to offer valuable data for informed decision-making.

RIA senior technical and innovation advisor David Clarke said: “RIA’s upcoming ‘Decarbonisation Delivery Challenge’ report will restate and reframe the economic and social benefits of a rolling programme of electrification and decarbonisation.

“We hope it will support the [UK] Department for Transport’s ongoing development of a rail decarbonisation and rolling stock strategy aligned to the government’s wider growth missions.”

Representing a dynamic UK rail supply sector, RIA underscores the significant economic contribution of rail, which includes £41bn ($56bn) in economic value and £14bn in tax revenue annually.

The industry is also a substantial employer, supporting more than 640,000 jobs across the UK.

RIA technical and innovation director Richard Carr said: “RIA continues its longstanding advocacy for a long-term rolling stock and decarbonisation strategy.

“The data gleaned from last year’s ‘Delivering a lower cost, higher performing net zero railway’ report has allowed us to create the new RIA Traction Decarb Tool to support both members and the wider industry.”

