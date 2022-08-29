Rail workers’ strike hits services in Amsterdam, Netherlands

The strikes resulted in the suspension of international services. Credit: Julita from Pixabay.

A series of strikes by railway workers have halted trains to and from Netherlands’ capital city Amsterdam over demands for better pay.

The walk-outs resulted in the suspension of international services, impacting services to and from Schiphol international airport, reported The Associated Press.

Besides calls for increasing their wages, the railway workers also demanded better working conditions.

Union officials stated that rail workers are under significant pressure due to lower staff at the national network.

They also urged for a better pay rise as a result of soaring inflation in the Netherlands and other European countries.

Eurostar stated that its trains will not run to Rotterdam or Amsterdam, while Thalys informed passengers that its services will be disturbed.

Eurostar operates trains between London and Amsterdam, while Thalys run trains in France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

On its website, Schiphol was quoted by the news agency as saying that there was “limited to no train traffic possible” but two trains each hour operate from the airport to and from the central city of Utrecht.

Schiphol also said that “travellers to Amsterdam are advised to use alternative transport,” as well as advised people to using taxis to carpool or share their ride.

Earlier this month, Network Rail employees, who are members of British trade unions Unite and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), joined a rail strike over wages