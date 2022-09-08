Rail Baltica enters mainline construction procurement stage II in Latvia

Construction works include site preparation, embankment and construction of railway bridges. Credit: RB Rail AS.

Rail Baltica has announced the completion of requirements’ development for the second stage of mainline construction procurement in Latvia.

Expected to start in 2023, work under the second stage will be carried out by five construction companies’ associations.

The associations include Webuild NGE-TSOJV, OHLA – GULERMAK Rail Baltica Joint Venture, and RB Rail BalticaJV.

It also includes an association formed by Aldesa ConstruccionesA, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Limited Liability Company TEK Baltic, as well as an association formed by Turkish firms IC İÇTAŞ İNŞAAT SANAYİ VE TİCARETŞ and DOĞUŞ İNŞAAT VE TİCARET AŞ.

Construction works cover site preparation, embankment, construction of railway bridges, roads, and overpasses. Tracks’ construction and relocation of engineering networks are also part of the works.

The tender requirements comprise previous experience from tenders to build Rail Baltica Central Hub and the station and surrounding infrastructure at Riga International Airport.

It also includes other Rail Baltica tenders being conducted in other Baltic nations.

Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, the Rail Baltica national implementing body in Latvia, will implement the re-measurement contract mechanism instead of lumpsum to make payments as per the volumes of the completed works.

The construction company will be engaged in the design phase based on the internationally spread early involvement method.

Rail Baltica stated that the ‘candidates’ technical and financial proposals must be submitted by 31 October this year’.

Following the approval of construction designs of the specific stages, construction works outside Riga are expected to commence in 2023.

Construction works will be conducted preferentially from Riga Airport to the Lithuanian border, as well as from the Salaspils Intermodal Freight Terminal to Lithuania.

Initial construction works are expected to be carried out in Bauska Municipality near Iecava, where the future Rail Baltica infrastructure maintenance facility will be situated.

This facility will be used as a construction logistics base during the construction of Rail Baltica, an ongoing greenfield railway infrastructure project designed to connect Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with Poland.