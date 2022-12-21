A railway track will also be constructed on the sections Palemonas–Kaunas–Jiesia and Palemonas–HES–Rokai–Jiesia. Credit: RB Rail AS.

The specific solutions have been approved for the Kaunas railway node, which is part of the Rail Baltica railway infrastructure project.

Interested entities will get invitations to become acquainted with the special territorial planning document related to the project’s engineering infrastructure in two months.

Spanning 870km in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Rail Baltica will involve the construction of a fully electrified double-track European gauge railway to link Warsaw, Kaunas, Vilnius, Panevėžys, Riga, Pärnu, and Tallinn.

This rail line will cover 392km in Lithuania, 265km in Latvia, and 213km in Estonia.

The development of Kaunas Railway Station will include the construction of 1,435mm gauge main, arrival and departure tracks next to the existing Kaunas station building besides the relocation of 1,520 mm gauge tracks to the southern side of the station.

A railway track will also be constructed on the sections Palemonas–Kaunas–Jiesia and Palemonas–HES–Rokai–Jiesia.

The project will include the construction or reconstruction of a total of 120.8km of railway tracks, 70 turnouts and 12 two-level railway and road intersections.

The entire planned railway section will be electrified to enable the running of electrically-powered locomotives.

Furthermore, the Kaunas railway node will include the construction of five new railway viaducts and two bridges over the Jiesia River beside the reconstruction or widening of five existing bridges.

Plans are underway for the construction of a railway tunnel for the double-track railway in the vicinity of the Palemonas station.

It will help install seven car tunnels, pedestrian crossings and reconstruction of pedestrian crossings.

Lithuania Transport and Communications deputy minister Loreta Maskaliovienė said: “The Kaunas railway node is one of the most important elements of Rail Baltica.

“It will be a major logistic centre, linking freight routes from North-West and Central Europe, as well as transit freight from the East and the Seaport of Klaipėda.”