September 16, 2022

Rail Baltica stage 1 design and construction procurement applicants named

Four international candidates have applied for the project in this regard.

Rail Baltica
The Rail Baltica line spreads more than 870km through Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Credit: RB Rail AS.

RB Rail, a Rail Baltica joint venture, has unveiled the names of the applicants for the first stage of design and construction procurement of the Rail Baltica energy subsystem.

Four international candidates have applied in this regard.

The associations of companies that submitted their applications include the partnership “Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios S.A.” (Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos S.A.U.) from Spain.

Another applicant is the association of legal entities “ALSTOM-BMGS-GE-Torpol” (“BMGS”, “Bombardier Transportation Baltics”, ALSTOM Transport, GE Energy Power Conversion France, TORPOL) from Latvia France, and Poland.

Among the candidates also includes an association of legal entities ‘STC Baltic Electrification’ (COLAS RAIL AS, Siemens Mobility, Siemens Mobility Oy Latvijas filiāle, TSO SAS) from France, Germany, and Latvia, as well as ‘Yapı Merkezi İnşaat ve Sanayı’ from Turkey.

RB Rail systems and operations department head Jean-Marc Bedmar said: “We are pleased to see the high interest and strong competition as the companies that have applied for the tender represent the largest and most-serious international market players of high-speed railway electrification.

“The proposed Rail Baltica electrification architecture is based on 2×25 kV Static Frequency Converters and for the first time is implemented in a project of such scale, providing flexible and efficient integration of railway energy subsystem between the countries.”

Prequalified candidates have to submit technical and financial proposals by the end of this year.

The second stage and proposal submission will continue in the first half of next year, with plans to sign the contract by the end of the same year.

The energy subsystem design and construction procurement includes the traction power substations, the overhead contact system, and the energy control and command system.

It also covers other components directly linked to the full functionality of the energy subsystem.

At the start of last year, RB Rail chose the association of DB Engineering & Consulting, IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture, SAU.; Italferr SpA as an engineering service provider for the Global project energy subsystem deployment.

Last month, RB Rail launched a new tender for the design and design supervision services to construct the Kaunas Urban Node – Vilnius Urban Node section.

The Rail Baltica line covers over 870km through Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

