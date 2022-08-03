Queensland unveils new SEQ Rail Connect plan

The new rail plan will help create new public transport opportunities. Credit: Manfred Antranias Zimmer from Pixabay.

The Queensland Government in Australia has unveiled a blueprint of the South East Queensland (SEQ) Rail Connect plan, with an aim to create new public transport opportunities.

SEQ Rail Connect involves the establishment of a new three-sector network.

Sector One will include the creation of a north-south spine to link the northern and southern regions via the Cross River Rail tunnel from Varsity Lakes and Beenleigh to Redcliffe Peninsula and Nambour.

The second sector will provide services from Rosewood, Ipswich, and Springfield through Central to Doomben, as well as the airport and Shorncliffe.

Sector Three will be developed to support the operation from Ferny Grove through Central and Southbank to Cleveland.

All trains will travel through Roma Street either via the existing station or the new below-ground Cross River Rail station.

Queensland transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said: “The Palaszczuk Government has been carefully and progressively making the sorts of investments in rail that will completely transform the way we travel throughout the South East of this state.

“In 2025, the first underground rail system in the state’s history will be built paving the way for faster, more frequent services, but we aren’t just building Cross River Rail, we’re building a brand new network.

“This network will be a change for Queenslanders, but it will open the door for future investment and timesaving timetable changes to help Queenslanders get home sooner and safer.

Last month, the Queensland Government earmarked $3.5bn for various new rail projects in the region.

The capital will be utilised between 2022-23 and 2025-26.