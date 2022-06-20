View all newsletters
June 20, 2022

Queensland earmarks $3.5bn for new rail projects

The projects are anticipated to create over 5,000 jobs and provide better services for passengers in Queensland.

Queensland
The funding will be used between 2022-23 and 2025-26 for several projects in Queensland. Credit: The State of Queensland.

The Queensland Government has allocated $3.5bn for several new rail projects in the region, to be used between 2022-23 and 2025-26.

This initiative by the Palaszczuk Government, termed as ‘rail revolution’, is expected to create over 5,000 jobs.

Funded by the Australian Government, Queensland Government, and the City of Gold Coast, around $924m has been allocated towards the $1.22bn Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3 project, which spans from Broadbeach South to Burleigh Heads.

The government has earmarked $876m towards the $2.6bn Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail upgrade project, and $489m towards the $550.8m Beerburrum to Nambour Rail Upgrade Stage 1 project, to be jointly funded with the Australian Government.

The funding also includes $265m towards the $374.1m new generation rollingstock, European train control system fitment, and a new signalling network deployment.

Queensland government’s investment also includes $261m towards the $275.7m new generation rollingstock, automatic train operations and platform screen doors interface works, as well as $263m for the new generation rollingstock programme.

Furthermore, $212m has been offered towards the $600m Queensland Train Manufacturing Programme, which is part of a $7.1bn project for the state’s train manufacturing industry.

Additionally, $92.5m has been allocated towards the $95.1m Loganlea train station relocation, $30m for the Loganlea train station park ‘n’ ride upgrade and $4.8m towards the $6m Beerwah and Maroochydore rail extension planning project.

Queensland trade and investment minister Cameron Dick said: “Investing in rail gets Queenslanders to work sooner, and it gets them back home to their family sooner as well.

“But by making trains here in Queensland, it also supports traditional manufacturing and skilled jobs in the many small and medium businesses that are part of the supply chain.”

