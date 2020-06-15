Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Qatar Rail has taken a delivery of a new batch of trainsets at Hamad Port, Qatar, on 12 June.

This is part of the agreement signed with The Kinki Sharyo, the manufacturer.

This delivery of trains consists of two trains and is a part of the 35 additional trains that are to arrive in the next few months.

The last batch of trains are expected to be delivered by the end of Q2 of next year. This will increase the number of trains on the Doha Metro to 110 from 75.

The trains will be shifted to Qatar Rail Depot in Al-Wakra, where they will be assembled and tested for integration into the rail system.



The tests will be carried out to ensure the trains adhere to the highest standards of safety.

The trains will aid the capacity increase on the metro network ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is estimated to bring 1.5 million visitors.

Qatar Rail MD and CEO Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Subaie said: “The Doha Metro network provides a reliable and comfortable mean of transportation within the city as it extensively covers and connects the key destinations in Doha.

“The additional trainsets will undoubtedly boost the network’s capacity and decrease the headways on all the lines.

“Moreover, providing a comprehensive and seamless transport experience for visitors and crowds during the FIFA World Cup 2022. In addition, this strategic move will contribute to the achievement of the project’s long-term goals represented in the expansion of the current network.”

One train has three metro cars of which one is reserved for Gold and Family Class while the other two are for Standard Class.

The gold class will have 16 seats, while the family class will have 26 seats. The other two standard-class cars will each seat 88 passengers.

Last December, RKH Qitarat opened the green line and the second section of the red line of the driverless metro network in Doha.