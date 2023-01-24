The procurement will also cover Salaspils intermodal freight terminal. Credit: RB Rail AS.

A tender has been launched for the supervision of Rail Baltica infrastructure facilities outside Riga in Latvia.

Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, which is Rail Baltica’s national implementing body in Latvia, unveiled a new public procurement to select a supplier for construction project expertise and supervision of Rail Baltica regional stations.

The procurement will also cover infrastructure maintenance points in Skulte and Iecava, as well as Salaspils intermodal freight terminal.

Work tentatively involves an assessment of Rail Baltica construction objects, including around 70km of rail tracks around the objects, 37 main buildings, 60 platforms (passenger and freight), 28 km of roads, three overpasses and other construction project analysis.

From the date of signing the contract, the expected period of service is 48 months.

Furthermore, the customer can extend the contract performance period for period until the completion of the design works. It will be no longer than 96 months from the date of signing the contract.

Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas board chairman Kaspars Vingris said: “Rail Baltica construction is progressing not only in the vicinity of Riga, but the maturity of construction projects is also growing outside of Riga, where design work is already actively underway, and construction expertise will be involved successively.

“Considering the scale, it is essential to have independent construction specialists with extensive technical experience at the customer’s disposal, who, by monitoring the designer’s work and compliance with the requirements, will ensure the fulfillment high standards and quality.”

Recently, RB Rail announced that three international consortiums qualified for the second stage of the Rail Baltica energy subsystem design and construction procurement.