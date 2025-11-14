The systems are for second phase of Thailand’s double-track railway extension on the Khon Kaen–Nong Khai route. Credit: kanesuan saksangvirat/Shutterstock.com.

Progress Rail has secured a contract to supply signalling and telecommunications systems for the second phase of Thailand’s double-track railway extension on the Khon Kaen–Nong Khai route.

The agreement, made with the Ch Thawee–AS Construction Joint Venture (CH-AS JV), covers a 167km stretch that includes 11 stations.

The project involves constructing a second track and modernising existing infrastructure as part of the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) national development plan.

This initiative aims to improve intercity rail links, lower transportation expenses, and increase energy efficiency within Thailand’s transport sector.

Progress Rail is responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of signalling and telecom systems for the route.

The technology package includes a traffic management system, computer-based interlocking, and European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 for both trackside and onboard use.

CH-AS JV serves as the lead contractor on the project.

The contract forms one element of SRT’s broader strategy to expand and modernise railway infrastructure across Thailand.

Progress Rail infrastructure executive vice president Hyung Kim said: “This marks our team’s first wayside project in Thailand, building on our ongoing ETCS Level 1 onboard initiatives.

“To ensure optimal project execution and customer proximity, we are enhancing our presence in Bangkok with dedicated resources focused on managing and delivering the work.”

Progress Rail, a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar, delivers rail rolling stock, infrastructure solutions, and technology for clients internationally.

The company operates across nearly 150 locations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Australia.

In September 2023, Progress Rail initiated a legal action against its competitor Wabtec regarding Wabtec’s acquisition of General Electric Co Transportation.

Progress Rail claimed that the acquisition was anti-competitive and would enable Wabtec to gain significant control over segments of the US rail freight market.

