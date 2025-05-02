The partnership seeks to streamline rail logistics, which have historically been manual and fragmented. Credit: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock.

Princeton TMX has announced a partnership with rail technology solutions provider Telegraph to introduce a comprehensive range of rail shipping solutions within its transportation management system (TMS) for shippers in North America.

This collaboration allows shippers to manage their rail operations directly through the Princeton TMX platform, facilitating a more efficient shipping process.

Princeton TMX caters to a wide array of rail shippers in sectors such as manufacturing, metals, mining, building products, chemicals, agriculture, and food and beverage.

The company has developed its rail system in conjunction with major industrial shippers across North America, focusing on streamlining the entire rail shipment lifecycle, including booking, tracking, and demurrage, all within a single TMS.

The partnership with Telegraph aims to address the complexities of rail logistics, which have traditionally been characterised by manual and fragmented operations.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of rail shippers.

Princeton TMX CEO Mark McEntire said: “At Princeton TMX, we’re relentlessly solving the hardest logistics problems for modern shippers. With Telegraph’s technology embedded directly into our TMS, our customers can manage their end-to-end shipments without needing to log into any additional systems.

“This partnership is just the beginning. We’re building the most complete rail management experience in the market. Princeton TMX and Telegraph are on a mission to help shippers manage rail freight faster, leaner, and smarter.”

The collaboration between Princeton TMX and Telegraph will continue to evolve, with plans to extend advanced technological solutions to additional shippers on the waiting list throughout the remainder of the year.

Telegraph co-founder and CEO Harris Ligon said: “A rail shipper can now generate an initial rail booking, access precise arrival predictions, generate accurate equipment forecasts, and manage demurrage with advanced tooling all without leaving the Princeton TMX platform.

“This is a step forward in modernising the shipper experience of incorporating freight rail into their shipping modes.”

In December 2024, Telegraph and Lineage, a major global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, announced Lineage’s investment in Telegraph and a commercial agreement to improve railcar telematics for Lineage’s rail customers.

This collaboration aims to enhance sustainability and minimise food waste through advanced freight rail technology and logistics solutions.

