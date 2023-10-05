The bidding partnership is set to enhance Plusgrade’s development in the rail sector. Credit: Vereshchagin Dmitry/ Shutterstock

Canadian travel solutions company Plusgrade has announced a partnership with the Dutch railway company European Sleeper with the aim of upgrading the passenger experience across the nighttime rail sector.

European Sleeper guests will soon be able to bid for upgrades to their bookings.

According to Plusgrade, the partnership will allow travellers to bid for an upgrade to a sleeper or couchette cabin, improving their overnight rail experience while generating more money for the company.

The revenue stream attained from Plusgrades solutions will allow the Dutch company to maintain competitive fares whilst investing in service enhancements.

Ken Harris, founder and CEO of Plusgrade said: “We are thrilled to partner with European Sleeper who shares our commitment to innovation and creating exceptional passenger journeys.

“We take immense pride in being a trusted partner and look forward to delivering innovative, revenue-driving solutions that we know European Sleeper and their travellers will love.”

Elmer Van Buuren, co-founder of European Sleeper stated: “Our focus is on creating remarkable and comfortable overnight rail experiences for every passenger that travels with us.”

“Introducing this exciting new upgrade feature offers our passengers choice and flexibility, and an enhanced travel experience as we proudly set new standards for the rail industry.”

The present European Sleeper line runs from Brussels, through Amsterdam and terminates in Berlin, with additional travel to Prague set to begin in 2024.