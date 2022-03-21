Philippines DOTr signs contract for new NSCR train cars

DOTr has ordered new train cars for the 147km-long NSCR System. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

The Philippines Department of Transportation (DOTr) has signed a contract for 304 more train cars for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System.

DOTr, along with Philippine National Railways (PNR), has unveiled the first eight-car train set designed for the 38km-long PNR Clark Phase 1 project that will link Tutuban in Manila to Malolos in Bulacan.

In July 2019, Japan Transport Engineering Company (J-TREC) and Sumitomo secured the contract to deliver 104 NSCR train cars or 13 eight-car train sets for the 147km-long project.

The eight-car train set was manufactured in the Japanese city Yokohama.

To reduce the travel time from Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Calamba in Laguna from more than four hours to less than two hours, the train sets of NSCR were designed to operate at up to 120km/h.

In a statement, DOTr said: “The 38km PNR Clark 1 and 53km PNR Clark 2 segments of the 147km NSCR System are finally ongoing full-blast construction.”

The NSCR System consists of 35 stations that cover 28 local government units (LGU) from Mabalacat in Pampanga to Calamba in Laguna.

The PNR Clark Phase 2 is a 53km rail line designed to connect Malolos City in Bulacan to Clark in Pampanga.

DOTr stated that the project is anticipated to generate 50,000 direct and 110,000 indirect jobs during construction, as well as an additional 8,000 jobs once the railway line becomes fully operational.

In August 2020, DOTr signed two civil works contracts worth nearly PHP38bn ($728m) for the Malolos–Clark Railway Project.