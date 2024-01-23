Stage 1A of the Lima metro Line 2 is designed to accommodate 60,000 passengers per day. Credit: Autoridad de Transporte Urbano via Twitter/X

Peru’s first underground metro line has welcomed more than half a million passengers in its first month according to the Urban Transportation Authority for Lima and Callao (ATU).

The 5km stage 1A section of the Lima metro Line 2 opened on 21 December 2023 and has already seen 530,000 passengers pass through its five stations with a peak of 26,401 in one day on 18 January.

Connecting Evitamiento to Mercado Santa Anita, the first phase of the underground line is offering free travel to the public during a 90 day trial period in the hope that people in the city will become familiar with the train before tickets are introduced.

The first and last stations on the line have been the most popular with passengers, welcoming around 150,000 each in the first month, while Óvalo Santa Anita was the most widely used interim station, with 98,464 users, followed by Colectora Industrial, 74,074, and Hermilio Valdizán, 55,393.

The new section takes seven minutes to traverse from start to end, cutting down travel times from the 35 minutes it takes on conventional public transport, and is designed to accommodate 60,000 passengers a day.

Stage 1A is just a small part of the metro’s planned underground Line 2, which will cover 27km and 27 stations across Peru’s capital when it is fully constructed, expected later this year.

