Perth Airport passenger rail line to open in October

The Western Australia (WA) Government has announced that operations on the METRONET Forrestfield-Airport Link to Perth Airport (PER) are set to begin on 9 October 2022.

The testing and commissioning of the $1.31bn (A$1.86bn) project, which is also known as the Airport Line, are currently in the final stages.

Driver training is also underway.

Once complete, the METRONET Forrestfield-Airport Link will be the first passenger rail line to Perth Airport. The project is jointly funded by the federal and state governments.

The line has three new train stations at Redcliffe, Airport Central and High Wycombe, boosting public transport options for Perth’s eastern suburbs and foothills area.

It will also help in enhancing access between the city and Perth Airport, thereby supporting domestic and international tourism.

In the first year of service, the new rail line is anticipated to make an average of 20,000 passenger trips per day. This is expected to increase to 29,000 by 2032.

Meanwhile, MetCONNX Alliance, which includes Laing O’Rourke, Pritchard Francis Consulting and Kellogg Brown & Root, has received a $440m (A$625m) contract for the next stage of the METRONET: Byford Rail Extension project.

The scope of the contract includes the designing and construction of the project that will benefit the Serpentine Jarrahdale area.

Additionally, Armadale Line Upgrade Alliance, which consists of Acciona Construction, BMD Constructions, WSP and AECOM, has secured a $494m ($701m) Victoria Park-Canning Level Crossing Removal project.

The Australian and WA Governments have also announced an additional investment of $123m (A$175m) for elevated Beckenham Station and to remove the William Street level crossing.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “Our Government is partnering with the McGowan Government to deliver billions of dollars of upgrades and improvements to road and rail projects around Western Australia, creating and supporting thousands of local jobs.

“As a former Infrastructure Minister, I know how important access to affordable and accessible public transport is and I’m really pleased this important METRONET project will start operating later this year.”