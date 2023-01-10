Patriot will further expand its operational footprint to 32 railroads. Credit: Patriot Rail Company.

US-based Patriot Rail Company has concluded the acquisition of Delta Southern Railroad (DSRR) after securing regulatory clearance.

The deal, whose financial details were not shared, was announced in September last year.

DSRR is a short line railroad that runs two line segments in Louisiana.

It operates more than 40 miles of track lines, catering to the Lake Providence Port and Madison Parish Port that are situated on the Mississippi River.

Its lines are located on the Kansas City Southern ‘Meridian Speedway’ as well as Louisiana Highway 20.

DSRR interchanges with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad, and its addition to Patriot Rail’s network is projected to create more competitive options for rail shippers in Louisiana and across the nation.

With this purchase, Patriot expands its operational reach to 32 railroads, with a footprint across 23 states in the country.

The acquisition is said to be in line with Patriot Rail’s continuing growth strategy, which focuses on supporting rail customers across the US.

In addition to increasing Patriot Rail’s Louisiana presence, it will strengthen Patriot-owned Louisiana and North West Railroad (LNW), which offers rail service from Gibsland, Louisiana, to McNeil, Arkansas.

Patriot Rail CEO John Fenton said: “Including Delta Southern in Patriot Rail’s growing network will enable further competitive options for rail shippers in Louisiana and across the country.

“This strategic acquisition builds on Patriot Rail’s continuing expansion and exemplifies our growth focus on quality rail assets to meet customer needs. We look forward to serving and working with rail customers on the DSRR to enhance freight traffic.”