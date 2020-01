Eight coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express have derailed near Cuttack in the Indian state of Odisha, injuring 20 people.

The accident occurred at 7:00am (GMT+5:30) on 15 January when the Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak Express collided with a goods train between Nergundi and Salagaon railway stations.

The accident was reportedly caused by heavy fog around the area.

Four people have been seriously injured and admitted into the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, though they are reportedly not in life-threatening conditions.

Buses transported the remaining passengers to their destination, Bhubaneshwar.



The Puri-Rourkela Express, Puri-Durg Express, Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar Rajya Rani Express, Talcher-Puri Express and Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express were diverted after the accident.

East Coast Railway spokesperson JP Mishra said: “The speedometer of both the trains has been seized for inquiry.”

The Indian Central Railway has set up helplines at five stations to update the relatives of the passengers.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, LTT, Thane and Kalyan stations have been set up with the helplines.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said: “Since the train started from Mumbai, we have set up additional helplines so that relatives of the passengers travelling by train can get updates.”

In November, two trains collided head-on in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh, killing at least 16 people and injuring 58 others. The incident happened in the early hours of 12 November.

In July, the Akbar Express collided with a stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Pakistan, killing at least 20 people and injured more than 70 others.