Nokia’s IP/MPLS high-speed network will meet the operational and maintenance requirements of the Grand Paris Express network. Credit: Julita from Pixabay.

Société du Grand Paris (SGP) has selected Nokia’s 5G-ready IP/MPLS multiservice, mobile core, and radio access network (RAN) solutions for the Grand Paris Express metro rail project.

These solutions will help maintain four automated train lines, which connect 200km of Paris and serve up to two million passengers per day.

The contract follows SGP’s implementation of Nokia’s LTE wireless network systems to enable critical network connectivity across three of the new Paris metro lines.

Claimed to be the largest metro rail project in Europe, the Grand Paris Express project will consist of four new lines around Paris and an expansion of line 14.

The project will also involve the construction of 68 new metro stations, as well as the development of new neighbourhoods around these future urban centres.

Nokia said that its multi-service IP/MPLS high-speed network will meet the operational and maintenance requirements of the Grand Paris Express network.

Its private mobile radio solution will facilitate operational communications and indoor/outdoor connectivity across all Grand Paris Express stations, lines, and depots.

The multi-service IP/MPLS network will meet the mission-critical application requirements across the four lines.

Serving as a high-speed backbone, the IP/MPLS communications network will enable high-speed communication between the centralised control centre and the automated stations, lines and depots.

Centralised operations teams will use real-time video surveillance inside the trains to rapidly detect and report issues and threats.

Nokia Enterprise Europe sales vice president Matthieu Bourguignon said: “These projects provide critical high-speed connectivity and performance at all points within the new Grand Paris metro and its operations, giving SGP the highest levels of confidence in its end-to-end Nokia network.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected by SGP as a supplier and excited to deploy our world-leading wireless access, IP/MPLS routing and mobile core solutions as a part of this ambitious project to digitally transform one of Europe’s largest rail systems.”