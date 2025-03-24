The study found inconsistencies in the level of support offered across different stations Credit: sevenke/Shutterstock.

A study by London TravelWatch, a statutory British consumer organisation, has revealed that paper tickets for London’s public transport are still higher than digital options, disadvantaging certain passengers.

The research, conducted in collaboration with agency Lacuna, revisits issues identified in London TravelWatch’s 2023 Left Out Londoners report, which examined barriers faced by passengers without access to digital technology.

The latest study presented a mixed picture, noting improvements and ongoing challenges for Londoners.

One of the report’s findings was the cost difference between ‘tapping in and out’ at ticket barriers with a bank card and purchasing paper tickets, with the latter sometimes being up to 200% more expensive.

This presented a costly obstacle for passengers who prefer cash transactions or opt to buy tickets from machines.

The new research also underscored the vital role of station staff in assisting passengers, particularly those who are older or disabled and may be more likely to be digitally excluded. Staff presence can provide essential support, advice, and assistance.

However, the study found inconsistencies in the level of support offered across different stations.

London TravelWatch CEO Michael Roberts said: “The results of our research show that many passengers still face barriers, particularly when it comes to pricing, support, and navigating the transport system.

“It is simply unfair that those paying with cash – or who choose to use the ticket machines – are forced to pay so much more and might struggle to find the cheapest option for travel. This is also likely to affect some of those most impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis,” Roberts said.