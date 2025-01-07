Estonian rail freight company Operail has announced that its first C30-M series locomotive passed inspection for single-person operation.
At the close of 2024, locomotive no. 1558, named Leo, passed the required inspection and began single-person line services.
The C30-M locomotives, primarily used for shunting until 2024, received mainline freight locomotive status last August from the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority.
The certification process for single-person operation included risk assessments and submission of documentation to validate the technical solutions.
Operail Repairs OU chief specialist Jaanus Kaasik explained that the locomotive’s vigilance control programme, VEPS, was upgraded during the conversion.
Additional vigilance pedals and a control button were installed to ensure the train stops automatically in case of driver incapacitation.
The locomotive also features an automatic fire extinguishing system and other safety equipment to comply with single-person operation standards.
Operail CEO Merle Kurvits said: “Line operation with two people is a historical relic that once ensured safety if something happened to one of the drivers.
“Today, it is possible to ensure an excellent level of safety with technical aids that detect deviations in the driver’s work and stop the train if necessary. Two-person operation is only reasonable for shunting work.”
The Tapa depot, Operail’s locomotive construction site, initiated the C30-M project in 2016.
12 locomotives have been built, with nine serving in Estonia and three operating in Finland.
Operail is now set to adapt an additional four to five locomotives to operate with just a driver, without the need for an assistant, in the first quarter of 2025.
Single-person operation with the new C30-M locomotives will help Operail provide its clients with a more efficient freight transport service, the company noted.
The company has been pioneering single-person operations in Estonia since August 2019, starting with the older C36-7i locomotives, dubbed “Americans.”
In July 2024, the Estonian Government started auctioning state-owned rail company Operail to transition it into private ownership.
The cabinet approved a proposal from the Ministry of Climate to auction Operail’s freight and repair businesses.