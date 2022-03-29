Work on subway line project commences in Ontario, Canada

The Canadian province of Ontario has broken ground on the Ontario Line Exhibition Station, which aims to enable rapid transit to Ontario.

The subway line has 14 stations and measures 15.6km in length.

It will be used for fast transit between Exhibition/Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre.

Early planning and design concepts are shown in the initial station renderings for the Ontario Line stations.

These stations will be linked to more than 40 other transit routes, including GO Transit lines, existing subway and streetcar lines, and the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line.

Upgrades at Exhibition Station will allow GO customers to continue to use the station during major construction works on the Ontario Line.

The upgrades include opening a station entrance and exit from Atlantic Avenue and shifting the existing GO rail track, as well as developing an additional train platform.

To help customers access trains between Liberty Village and Exhibition Place, a temporary pedestrian bridge will also be built over the existing GO tracks.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said: “Our government has moved at unprecedented speed to start construction on the new Ontario Line subway.

“This project will be a game-changer for the city and region and is a key part of our plan to build the roads, bridges, highways and transit needed to move our economy forward.”

The new subway line is expected to help create thousands of jobs and expedite economic growth in the region.

Last May, the Canadian Government committed more than $10bn in funding to Ontario’s four subway projects in the Greater Toronto Area.

These projects are the Ontario Line, the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension, the Yonge North Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

In December last year, American engineering firm Bechtel was selected as the delivery partner for the Ontario Line project.