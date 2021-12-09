Bechtel to work as delivery partner for Ontario Line in Toronto

The subway line will feature 15 stops and six interchanges. Credit: Bart Anestin on Unsplash.

Metrolinx has chosen American engineering firm Bechtel as the delivery partner for its Ontario Line in Toronto.

Bechtel, along with sub-vendors Bantrel and Comtech Group, will offer resources and expertise to support the construction of the 15.6km rapid transit route.

This project is expected to pave way for the establishment of a connected regional transit system.

Bechtel Americas infrastructure general manager Kelvin Sims said: “Bechtel is extremely pleased to have been selected by Metrolinx as their delivery partner for the Ontario Line in Toronto.

“Our team will bring considerable experience and lessons learned from similar recent roles around the world to help establish a collaborative integrated project team with the client and its other consultants and contractors. We look forward to the challenges and excitement of this historic project.”



This line will move through diverse neighbourhoods and will need a combination of surface, elevated, and underground tracks to reach more communities.

As a ‘critical’ link to the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line, the project’s northern terminus will be situated near the Science Centre.

Meanwhile, the southern terminus will be at or next to Exhibition Place and Ontario Place near the City’s waterfront.

The subway line will feature 15 stops, six interchanges with other modes of transit, commuter pick-ups and drop off zones, and a maintenance and storage centre.

For less complexities and completion time, the amount of tunnelling and excavation work will be limited.

With an expected daily boarding of 388,000, the project will reduce fuel consumption by 7.2 million litres annually.

This project is expected to be finished at the end of 2030.

In August this year, the Canadian governments of Ontario and the City of Toronto reached an amended agreement in principle for the SmartTrack Stations Program.