Ontario and Toronto governments agree SmartTrack Stations Program deal

The fifth station will be built through Ontario’s Transit-Oriented Communities Programme. Credit: Flipboard on Unsplash.

The Canadian governments of Ontario and the City of Toronto have signed an amended agreement in principle for the SmartTrack Stations Program.

The Ontario-Toronto Agreement in Principle marks the commencement of the construction of five new stations along the current GO rail corridors.

The programme, which is a collaboration between the province of Ontario, City of Toronto, and Metrolinx, aims to provide more frequent rapid transit service for the people of Toronto.

Metrolinx will now start the procurement for the construction of four stations situated at St Clair-Old Weston, Finch-Kennedy, King-Liberty, and Bloor-Lansdowne.

The fifth station, East Harbour, will be built through Ontario’s Transit-Oriented Communities Program.



All these stations are expected to be completed by 2026.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said: “Through this new agreement, we are working alongside the Government of Ontario to deliver SmartTrack stations that will help us get people moving across Toronto.

“The SmartTrack Stations Program will transform existing rail infrastructure in our city from a regional commuter service into an urban rapid transit network that will greatly benefit our residents and give them more transit options.”

Apart from these SmartTrack stations, Ontario is also involved in the delivery of four priority subway projects, GO Rail Expansion and new Light Rail Transit (LRT) service along Eglinton Avenue and Finch West.

These infrastructure projects are expected to offer reliable and convenient route options for commuters to travel in a shorter duration.

After the completion of the GO Rail Expansion, the SmartTrack Stations Program will provide two-way, all-day service with faster trains arriving every 15 minutes.

By 2041, these new stations are expected to handle nearly 24,000 boardings and transfers during the average weekday peak hour.

The programme will leverage around 40km of current GO rail corridors that stretch through the City of Toronto.

GO rail corridors are linked with four existing or planned subway lines, LRT services, as well as nine local transit services.

In June, the Ontario Government commenced construction works on the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension project, with the aim of providing reliable and improved transit.