Ontario commences Scarborough Subway Extension project works

Canada’s Ontario Government has commenced construction works on the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension project, which aims to provide reliable and better transit.

This project is said to be Canada’s largest subway expansion.

As part of the project, the Toronto Transit Commission’s Line 2 will be extended by 7.8km into Scarborough.

This line will include stations at Lawrence Avenue and McCowan Road, Sheppard Avenue and McCowan Road, and Scarborough Centre.

The extension is expected to minimise traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions by 10,000tpa.



Last month, Strabag won the contract to design and execute the project’s tunnelling work.

The preparatory work has been completed and the company will now construct the launch shaft.

Thereafter, the tunnel boring machine will be placed underground to tunnel the extension next year.

At first, the tunnelling work will extend for nearly 7.8km, spanning from Kennedy Station to McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Subsequently, the advanced tunnelling work will commence after introducing contracts for the remaining work.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said: “This long-overdue project will create thousands of jobs, significantly increase ridership capacity and cut down daily travel times for more than a hundred thousand Scarborough commuters.”

In April 2019, the provincial government announced a preliminary estimated cost of about $23.18bn (C$28.5bn) for the development of transit in the Greater Toronto Area.

Apart from the Scarborough Subway Extension, the plan covered the new Ontario Line, along with the Eglinton Crosstown West and Yonge North Subway extensions.

Last month, the Canadian Federal Government agreed to invest nearly $8.70bn (C$10.7bn) in Ontario’s four subway projects.